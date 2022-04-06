Letter to the editor

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nice job, Fremont Police Department 

Kudos to the Fremont Police Department and the Nebraska Humane Society for going the extra mile to save the life of a severely malnourished and mistreated dog. (Woman gets probation for felony animal cruelty, Lincoln Journal Star, March 17, 2022.) It was the worst case of animal abuse the responding officer had ever seen, in over 18 years. Yet, the owner got probation and nothing more: No jail time, no fine, and (incredibly) no restriction from owning another pet.

Animal cruelty is not to be taken lightly. It's almost always the tip of the iceberg. When will our judges start to see it as a serious offense?

Jean Hulbert

Lincoln

