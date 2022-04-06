Letter to the editor

Kudos to the Fremont Police Department and the Nebraska Humane Society for going the extra mile to save the life of a severely malnourished and mistreated dog. (Woman gets probation for felony animal cruelty, Lincoln Journal Star, March 17, 2022.) It was the worst case of animal abuse the responding officer had ever seen, in over 18 years. Yet, the owner got probation and nothing more: No jail time, no fine, and (incredibly) no restriction from owning another pet.