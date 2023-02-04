City council shouldn't be involved with library books
I do not understand the city council’s involvement over a library book. It seems to me that library staff has protocols and procedures in place to deal with such issues. There is also a library board of directors who should have final jurisdiction over these kinds of matters.
It appears that the council has spent an inordinate amount of time and energy on this dust up. Kudos to councilman Mark Jensen for not being unnecessarily verbose over this. I thought he summed up the situation quite nicely with just one word.
Robert Schlumberger
Fremont