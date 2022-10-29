Letter to the editor

Register for county attorney

I would like to strongly recommend that you vote for Richard Register for county attorney. I have known Richard for about 30 years as a good friend, as my personal attorney and as a colleague working on community betterment projects.

Richard is a very, very competent attorney and has represented just about every kind of case one can imagine all the way up to the Nebraska Supreme Court. His ability as an attorney is absolutely the best.

Richard is a tireless worker on behalf of our community. His hours working to better the city, the county and the state are just enormous. I have often wished that I had his energy to fight for what is right.

Our city and county governments have dark clouds hanging over them due to past circumstances and people who misused their positions of trust. I absolutely believe that Richard will bring integrity, honesty, fairness, and equity to the office of county attorney and restore our faith in local government.

Richard comes from working class stock and has never left his common man values and empathy. He firmly believes in equality under law and will work hard every day for everyone in Dodge County. Please check up on him and give him your vote, you won’t be sorry or disappointed in the future.

Alan L. Fanning

Fremont