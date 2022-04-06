Letter to the editor

Daylight Savings reasons

When man makes decisions to override God's design, it doesn't help anyone. You can not "save" daylight nor can man control the number of hours of daylight nor night.

Aside from all the federal government wasting time on this issue, State Sen. Tom Briese introduced a bill to make daylight saving time permanent year round rather than the twice yearly changes. Excerpts from the Omaha World Herald - "Briese argued adding extra hours of daylight in the evenings would also have financial benefits." The LORD also said, "The love of money is the root of all evil."

Unfortunately, greed prompts man to make decisions not in anyone's best interest. I've read this was originally proposed so men could spend more "daylight" time with their families. I also read that hasn't worked out because instead of family time, many men just spent more after work time at the golf course, bars or whatever their interest that didn't include family.

God created us with a body clock to match His design for time. Daylight for activity and night for rest & sleeping, which our bodies need in order to be renewed for the next day.

The best decision on this would be based on God's Word and design, which is basing our schedules on "sun" time.

Brenda Ray

Fremont

