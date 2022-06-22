Letter to the editor

The importance of early childhood education

One of the things that makes Nebraska work is in danger of not working at all—the availability of quality early childhood education for all families. Two-thirds of licensed center-based providers recently surveyed said they were experiencing turnover, and of those providers, nearly 70% reported that staff had found jobs outside of early childhood; 9 out of 10 providers employing staff have had difficulty hiring for open positions. That is a huge loss for children, families, and Nebraska’s economy. Quality early childhood education is a big part of how we thrive. Skilled early childhood educators prepare children for school. Families can work knowing their children are in the safe, loving, and supportive care of a quality early childhood educator. It provides Nebraska’s employers with the talent they need to succeed now and in the future. As an early childhood professional I see educators leaving the field because they don’t feel supported. Our educators need access to tools to make them successful, and prevent burnout. Our centers need support in building staff retention. As a member of the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership Cadre I hope my passion brings positive changes to our community along with the acknowledgment of the importance of this field by community members and leaders. Children and families of Fremont deserve high quality affordable care. We Care for Kids is a campaign that’s helping communities across Nebraska solve the problem. Together, we can ensure that our children, families, and state thrive. I urge you to join me by visiting NebraskaCaresForKids.org.