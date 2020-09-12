Letter: Von Behren a common sense vote for Fremont

Seldom does such a man of good virtue as that of Paul Von Behren run for public office. Paul Von Behren cares deeply about the City of Fremont and its people. We know Paul Von Behren to be a man who is generous with his time, his talents, and his money.

We became acquainted with Paul when he tirelessly ran a petition drive for property tax relief until it was suddenly halted by COVID-19. The ballot measure would have lowered property taxes by 35 percent. Paul Von Behren is a very knowledgeable and gifted servant who comes to the people of Fremont with our highest recommendation for service on the Fremont City Council.