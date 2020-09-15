Letter: Vote on character

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to the Tribune for printing Saturday's letter from Senators Brewer, Erdman, Halloran and Murman. For those who are wondering, No, I did not ask that it be written. They offered and I accepted whatever they chose to write on one condition - that they spell my name correctly.

Over two years I was able to spend a lot of time with these four men and have come to respect them deeply. We spent many hours and took a few scars, but they taught me an important lesson - the difference between good men and good men with courage. Instead of worrying about the latest bill or their next election, each one took a stand for Nebraskans at a personal and political cost.

That kind of true, political courage is a rare commodity. One of the best summaries I have heard is that we now live in a time when government - at all levels - wields more power than it has the authority to use. Simply translated, that means governments worry about what they want, with the attitude that you should pay for whatever they decide. No questions asked. And the reason they get away with it is that we, The People, tend to vote on image, not character.

However you vote on November 3rd, think about that. We don't need more of a party or more good men; we need more good men who will do the right thing, even when it's not to their advantage.