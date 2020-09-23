Letter: Walz is truly invested in this community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing to voice my support for the re-election of Lynne Walz to the Nebraska State Legislature. Lynne gives her all to her district, and the people in it: volunteering to support with Fremont flood relief in 2019, providing up to date information on COVID, and helping her constituents navigate issues in the state.

This April, I was furloughed from my travel industry job and had to file an unemployment claim. Over a month later, I still had open issues on my claim and had not been paid out. Frustrated, I emailed Lynne with my situation. She immediately worked with the Department of Labor to help resolve my issue, and I received payment within the week. Since then, I have had two other unemployment issues stop payment and sit without movement. Again, Lynne was able to help connect me to resolve these issues. This was incredibly humbling as I never saw myself as someone who would need unemployment benefits, but there was no judgment.

Knowing that I have a State Senator I can email and hear back from without fail, especially during unprecedented times, is incredibly valuable. I can say that some coworkers living in other parts of the state did not have the same experience when reaching out to their state senator. This shows me that Lynne is truly invested in this community and its people- which we need going forward.