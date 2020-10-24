Letter: Walz will further divide us

Regarding the District 15 (Dodge County) Legislative race between Republican David Rogers and Democrat Lynne Walz, I feel compelled to write. A Tea Party group of which I am a member, called WinItBack, sponsored debates and forums for non-partisan races in the Fremont area for the primaries and upcoming general elections this year as a community service, due to the COVID-19 attack. We felt that we could serve the candidates and the voters by providing a safe way for everyone to get to know each other a little better by putting them on Facebook Live, and then people could watch them at their convenience by going to our Facebook page, Win It Back Dodge County, anytime after the event.

What compels me to write is that Lynne Walz refused to participate in the debate. I told her and her campaign manager that it was up to them but I thought it would be a mistake not to participate. Her manager basically told me that she would not participate unless it was a debate put on by democrats. I understood that to mean that he doesn't think Republicans and Libertarians are worthy of her representation as our Senator... that she doesn't care what Republican or Libertarian constituents think about issues. It was astonishing to hear that...and it bothers me!

