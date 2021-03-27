Letter: Wasteful spending

Wasteful spending

A recent letter to the editor attempted to “expose a lack of fiscal responsibility” by the City Administrator in setting the price for Tech Park lots. That letter indicated 80 lots, with the streets, sewer, gas and electricity, etc. installed, cost the taxpayers about $4,000,000, or $50,000 each; they’re being sold for $20,000. As a taxpayer and a property owner, this makes no sense to me. Selling city-owned lots for less than ½ what they cost is not the only example of poor judgement/wasteful spending. The recent handling of the DCHS mess is another.

When the DCHS contract got terminated, the city sought a bid for animal control and sheltering services. However, the City Administrator apparently sent the $227,000 bid back, requiring that animal control be separated out. It came back, $190,000 for sheltering; $37,000 for animal control.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}