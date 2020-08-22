Letter: What is entitlement and what is welfare

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I attended a fundraiser and an acquaintance of mine asked me if I was running for the senate again, and I said yes. The woman sitting across from me huffily asked for which party, and I said, Democrat. That lady huffily stated that Democrats were only for welfare and she got up and moved to a different table.

Well, I am of the opinion, that we Americans are entitled to create an insurance cooperative or company for our wellbeing and our family prosperity as capitalists and name our new company or corporation Social Security. I am of the opinion that Social Security sold me an annuity, and I worked until age 80, and it is offensive to me to hear someone say that Social Security is unearned welfare or unearned entitlement.

By the way, there are different charts, but Nebraska has more Republicans than Democrats, and one has a chart showing more Independents than Democrats. So, for any uninformed citizens, this tells you that there are more Republicans drawing Social Security than there are Democrats. And that there are more Independents drawing Social Security than there are Democrats. So, look at those who are calling the kettle black.