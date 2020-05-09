Letter: What is the agenda for America?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The New York Times just won a Pulitzer Prize for the lead essay of “The 1619 Project: How Slavery Shaped America.” It speculated that the founders declared independence in order to ensure slavery would continue. Schools were encouraged to use materials from the project as curriculum even as prominent historians identified its historical inaccuracies.

We are currently going through the Covid-19 pandemic. A health problem that “experts” said required a devastating economic solution to cure. We had to bend the curve. “You must follow the science,” the President was told. Where have we heard that before?

The nation’s economy had to suffer a near complete shutdown. Do you see the political implications? Was this the serious crisis not to waste — to put the “monkey wrench” in the capitalist machine?

While Americans are on lockdown, struggling to pay bills and buy food, progressives in Congress tried to sneak their radical agenda and components of the Green New Deal into life-saving legislation.