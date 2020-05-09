Letter: What is the agenda for America?

The New York Times just won a Pulitzer Prize for the lead essay of “The 1619 Project: How Slavery Shaped America.” It speculated that the founders declared independence in order to ensure slavery would continue. Schools were encouraged to use materials from the project as curriculum even as prominent historians identified its historical inaccuracies.
We are currently going through the Covid-19 pandemic. A health problem that “experts” said required a devastating economic solution to cure. We had to bend the curve. “You must follow the science,” the President was told. Where have we heard that before?
The nation’s economy had to suffer a near complete shutdown. Do you see the political implications? Was this the serious crisis not to waste — to put the “monkey wrench” in the capitalist machine?
While Americans are on lockdown, struggling to pay bills and buy food, progressives in Congress tried to sneak their radical agenda and components of the Green New Deal into life-saving legislation.
Does anyone remember Woodstock occurred in the middle of a pandemic, the H3N2 Hong Kong flu? It killed 100,000 in America, one million worldwide. How old were you in 1969? No businesses closed. Schools stayed open. Restaurants, bars and movie theaters stayed open. The stock market didn’t crash. No special legislation was passed. Employment was not affected. There were no public distancing or face mask requirements.
What is the agenda for America? The first time I saw this video was about 10 years ago: “AGENDA Grinding America Down.” I still have the DVD. It may be more relevant in today’s political atmosphere.
It’s an award winning documentary. It tells the story of Curtis Bowers an Idaho legislator that wrote a letter to the editor about the drastic changes that he saw taking place in America’s culture. What he found were people and groups whose goal was to prey on our morality and freedom to grind America down.
Until May 10 Curtis Bowers has made his video free to watch. While it’s available, in your search engine or YouTube, search for “grinding America down free ’till May.”
Gene Schultz
Fremont
