 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who is benefiting more?
0 Comments
top story

Letter: Who is benefiting more?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

Was the potential for property tax relief for the citizens of Fremont just given to LPP (Costco) instead?

The county assessor recently addressed a misstatement made by the mayor. Property tax valuations actually increased in Fremont. The total valuations used by the mayor included a reduction requested by LPP of $155 to $190 million dollars for personal property tax relief causing the total valuation number to go down. My question to our economic development staff and certain city council members is, is this the thanks the citizens receive for spending $30 million dollars on the bypass for LPP traffic?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

I also believe there were $30 Million dollars in TIF funds involved in bringing LPP into town. At the first chance available they remove $155 to $190 million dollars from the tax rolls for 9 years? I thought economic development was supposed to benefit the citizens of Fremont not cost us money? I am not sure I would call this the action of a good corporate citizen.

Dale Jacobs

Fremont

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News