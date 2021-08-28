Letter: Who is benefiting more?

Was the potential for property tax relief for the citizens of Fremont just given to LPP (Costco) instead?

The county assessor recently addressed a misstatement made by the mayor. Property tax valuations actually increased in Fremont. The total valuations used by the mayor included a reduction requested by LPP of $155 to $190 million dollars for personal property tax relief causing the total valuation number to go down. My question to our economic development staff and certain city council members is, is this the thanks the citizens receive for spending $30 million dollars on the bypass for LPP traffic?

I also believe there were $30 Million dollars in TIF funds involved in bringing LPP into town. At the first chance available they remove $155 to $190 million dollars from the tax rolls for 9 years? I thought economic development was supposed to benefit the citizens of Fremont not cost us money? I am not sure I would call this the action of a good corporate citizen.

Dale Jacobs

Fremont

