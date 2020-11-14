The newspaper is a valuable resource

How often don't we hear this comment? Recently, after debunking a person for something that was said, "I don't get the paper" was spewed out into the conversation. A Tribune front-page story and photo headlined a somewhat political event proclaiming to all who care, a truth that could not be disputed. But, "I don't get the newspaper" was the lame argument for not having the facts.

Well, why not? We all seem to know things based on our spoken words but really? Do we really know? Newspapers, the Fremont Tribune and the Omaha World-Herald are two mostly daily written sources of very good information as citizens we need before spewing out our absolutes. In today's Fremont Tribune newspaper (Nov. 7, 2020), the editorial staff spelled out their dedication to truth and how their efforts are many times ridiculed and attempts are made by the public to "fake" the news.