Since joining the team at Lincoln Premium Poultry, Labor Day has held a special place in my heart. Traditionally, Labor Day is when we as a country celebrate the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being – and the team at LPP is no exception.

Most Americans don’t stop to think about the worker who goes to work each day and does a job that puts the food on their plate – but each day I have a front row seat and want to share what I see.

I see pride in the eyes of the hatchery worker, who hatch and process the chicks that are sent out to barns across the region to be raised by farmers. I see pride in the work ethic of the farm families, who attend to those chicks daily, making sure they are fed, watered, and cared for.

I see the commitment of the truck drivers who haul the chicks out to the farms or haul the grown chicks to the plant for processing, in all kinds of weather and road conditions. I see the same commitment in the team who prepares the feed for the birds and coordinates the shipment of that feed to the farms.

I see the careful way each forklift driver unloads the birds for processing and the efforts of the team whose task is to hang each bird on a shackle.

I see the determination in the teams who set-up, run, and maintain the hundreds of pieces of equipment in our facility, and the ingenuity of the teams who makes sure all of those machines talk to each other.

I see the care in which the knife sharpeners prepare the knives, the parts clerks find a part, and the enthusiasm of our 3D printer coordinator as he develops a new piece to fix a problem.

I see team members checking our product diligently to make sure it is of high quality and safe. I see the team members who work tirelessly to create an environment where everyone is safe.

From the people who maintain our buildings to the people who maintain our policies and finances to the people who maintain our culture and to those to those who keep us fed – each and every person in our company has a role to play and takes pride in that role – and with those combined contributions, they work together to put food on the plate of families across our great country.

As people take time this weekend to relax, spend time with friends and family, and enjoy an extra day away from their jobs, I hope they will also take a minute to reflect on the many workers that make the food in their lives possible – the thousands of people in their community and across our entire country who work in the food processing industry and in supportive companies. That’s who I will be thinking about this Labor Day, with a heart full of appreciation and gratitude.