The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will reopen the following day, Wednesday, July 5, for regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The refuge lands and waters at this time will remain open from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset for visitors to enjoy. As visitors explore the refuge, they are asked to follow all refuge rules and regulations including the prohibition of firework use on refuge lands.