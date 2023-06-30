Due the Fourth of July federal holiday, the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will be closed on Tuesday July 4, 2023.
The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will reopen the following day, Wednesday, July 5, for regular hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The refuge lands and waters at this time will remain open from a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset for visitors to enjoy. As visitors explore the refuge, they are asked to follow all refuge rules and regulations including the prohibition of firework use on refuge lands.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuges is located north of Omaha along U.S. Highway 30 between Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Blair, Nebraska. For more information, contact 712-388-4800 or email the refuge at desoto@fws.gov.