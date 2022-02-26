P&L Automotive aims to service Fremont drivers through dedication

With every customer that comes through the doors of P&L Automotive, Paul Boyd said he wants to treat them and their car with the utmost respect.

"I like just getting people back on the road, helping them out, and being fair," he said. "I like to have people happy when they leave."

For more than 12 years, Boyd has been owner of the auto repair shop at 2600 N. Yager Road.

"It's just a mix of everything, lots of different cars" he said. "Every day, it just changes, so you never know what you're going to work on next."

Boyd's love of cars started from a young age, going from Hot Wheels to his first transmission at 13 years old.

"I started playing with model cars and RC cars when I was probably 10 or 11 years old," he said. "I just loved getting my hands on anything mechanical."

After graduating high school in Fremont, Boyd attended college in Milford and worked at another auto shop for a decade, fine-tuning his automotive skills.

P&L Automotive was previously known as Custom Transmissions and ran by a friend of Boyd's as a brake shop on the north side of Fremont.

"I knew the old owner for years before I bought the place, and it came up for sale," he said. "And the time was right and the price was right, and it was just time for me to move on and do my own thing."

Taking over the shop in 2010, Boyd said he was excited to have his own auto repair shop within the community.

"Fremont's a pretty small town, so we've had a lot of word of mouth and people passing it on that way," he said.

But even Boyd admitted that owning his own location was much, much bigger than just working at one.

"It's just a lot of hours and a lot of time," he said. "I took a big leap of faith, and it's just been a lot of work."

At P&L Automotive, Boyd works on everything from import to domestic vehicles aside from diesel.

"We do the suspension and transmission for diesels, but we don't do any diesel work," he said. "But we do anything mechanical, doors, window problems, check engine lights, drivability, noises, brakes, pretty much anything bumper-to-bumper."

Although the location was a one-man show for many years, Boyd hired another employee, Aaron Mallett, in July 2020.

"I was looking for a technician, and he reached out to me," he said. "And he was a good fit and we get along great and he does a good job, so I brought him on."

Like Boyd, Mallett has worked on cars his entire life, first learning from his grandfather. Having known Boyd since high school, he said he leapt at the opportunity to work at P&L.

"It's a better environment than what I've had, and I'm definitely treated better," Mallett said. "It's great to just have a better relationship with the owner."

And Boyd said he appreciates Mallet's help in return.

"He's been a big help, somebody I can trust the shop with and trust customers with," he said. "He does a wonderful job, and I wish I could find a couple more of him."

Since opening more than a decade ago, Boyd said he's garnered a reputation with his customers throughout the Fremont community.

"We have a great customer base, a lot of great, long-term customers, as well as a lot of new, great customers," he said. "We just appreciate all of the customers coming back and all of the business we get from them."

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Boyd said work hasn't slowed down, as the shop sees an average of six to 10 cars a day.

"Knock on wood, it's been pretty steady the whole time," he said. "I just keep dragging them in faster than I can fix them."

Boyd said he's as honest as he can be with customers, as if a car isn't worth fixing, he'll talk with them about their options and try to find the most affordable route.

"We try to get them in and out as fast as we can and be as fair as we can with the prices," he said. "We give them good, quality work for a fair price."

Having worked so many years at the shop, Boyd said he's learned to have more patience.

"With cars and customers and just a lot of stuff like that, it's just basically taking it as it goes and just working with it," he said.

Looking to the future, Boyd said he couldn't be happier getting to work with his passion of fixing cars.

"I'm just trying to make people happy getting their cars back, treating them fair," he said. "That's what it's all about."

