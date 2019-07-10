Fremont parks will see a multitude of activities during John C. Fremont Days this weekend including Civil War and full-combat Viking warrior reenactments at Clemmons Park and pony rides and a craft vendor fair at John C. Fremont City Park.
The vendor fair in the City Park is a change from festivals in the past. While they will still be available, Cunningham said the event will focus more on handmade sales. This was a decision made by the board around five years ago, but will finally be implemented.
“We decided that we had so many vendors in the park that were selling products that could be bought almost anywhere in town,” said Don Cunningham, board president. “We didn’t feel that that was true to the mission. So we’ve moved that part out and we’ve replaced it with, hopefully, some family events now at City Park that will move us back toward family participation.”
The downtown park will also include a splash station and a mobile video game van, a new addition to JCF Days.
Clemmons Park will also hold events, including its many encampments. An artillery demonstration will be held and Civil War memorabilia will be on display.
“They have a great time, and it’s just a place where they try to recreate the past and let you come by and look and discuss what they’re doing,” Cunningham said.
Clemmons Park will also hold a Viking warriors combat demonstration and demonstrations for cooking in a dutch oven and churning butter.
Many Moccs Dance Troupe from Winnebago will perform at both parks on Saturday. They will dance at 2 p.m. at Clemmons Park and at 5 p.m. under the Chautauqua Tent at John C. Fremont Park.
Cunningham said with all of the hard work done by the board to set up JCF Days, seeing it all come together makes it worth it for him.
“We just hope people just really have a good time seeing family again,” he said. “That’s what makes it really great for us, is when people show up.”