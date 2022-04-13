Funeral services for Peggy Maslonka were held Friday, April 8, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Inurnment followed in the Lyons Cemetery. The Lyons woman passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, surrounded by her family at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City following a short, courageous battle with cancer. She was 57.

Margaret “Peggy” Elizabeth was born May 1, 1964, in Pender to Russell and Joyce Swanson. She attended Walthill Public Schools.

She married Larry Maslonka on May 28, 2008. Together they enjoyed camping, traveling, going on drives, going for supper with friends, and enjoying time in the outdoors. When Peggy was younger, she enjoyed riding horses, working cows, being outdoors and going on trail rides with her father and family.

Peggy loved to cook and was known to have the best chocolate chip cookies.

She is survived by her husband Larry, three sons, James (Sheri Faye) of Lyons, Steven (Stephanie) of Durant, Oklahoma, Daniel (Rebecca), of Broken Bow; three stepdaughters, Leanne (Duaine) of Battle Creek, Teresa (Brian) of Walthill and Andee (Lyndon) of Norfolk; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews; mother, Joyce; two sisters, Rebecca and Jennifer.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Russell; and brother, Pete.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Pender was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at munderlohfuneralhome.com

