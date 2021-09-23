 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Penelope

Penelope

Penelope

Penelope is a little under a year old and about 45 lbs right now. She has amazing blue eyes and... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man arrested after chase
Crime and Courts

Man arrested after chase

  • Updated

At approximately 12:45 a.m., Sept. 20, Eric A. Jackson, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, obstructing/flight to a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News