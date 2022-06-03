Pipa and her sister Piper are rescue kitties in the true sense of the word rescue. They were born in... View on PetFinder
A 23-year-old rural Dodge man died in a farm tractor roll-over accident on Wednesday night.
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
Fremont Police officers were dispatched at 12:08 a.m. May 29 to the 1700 block of West 16th Street regarding a stabbing.
Find out which students were named to the honor roll at Fremont High School.
Fremont Police conducted a traffic stop at about 7:04 p.m. May 28 at 10th and Broad streets.
Fremont Police were dispatched on May 30 to the 300 block of South Birchwood Drive in reference to a harassment protection order violation.
Emma Olsen's friends told Washington County sheriff's deputies that she had been sleeping in the cabin of the boat Sunday night when it began taking on water near Blair.
Paul Marsh may have been out of school for years, but when it came to serving the public, he did his homework.
Fremont Police officers investigated a report of a theft at about 10:49 a.m. May 27 in the 700 block of North H Street.
