Pius X stuns Fremont in double overtime in title game rematch

LINCOLN—The rematch of last season’s Class A championship needed two overtimes to decide, but the result remained the same.

No. 3 Fremont fell 68-64 to No. X Lincoln Pius X on the opening night of the Early Bird Classic.

“We are a lot better of a team than what we showed today,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We have to learn from this and not have this feeling very often. ”

The Tigers looked on their way to bucking the Bolts, who swept Fremont last year in their three meetings, opening up a 33-23 halftime lead after a Sarah Shepard buzzer beater.

Sophomore McKenna Murphy announced her presence in her first career start, scoring 10 of her 19 points in the first half.

“You can tell she has a tremendous amount of confidence in her shot,” Flynn said.

The halftime intermission cooled Fremont as the Tigers were held scoreless for the first four minutes and seven seconds of the third quarter.

In that span, Pius put together a 9-0 run to draw within one, 33-32.

“A two-time state champ, even though they lose a few quality players, they are still going to be good, especially playing at home,” Flynn said.

The Bolts outscored Fremont 19-9 in the third quarter, sending the game into the final frame of regulation tied at 42-42.

Murphy scored the first five points of the fourth quarter, handing the Tigers a 47-42 lead. The Tigers offense went cold after the outburst as a 7-0 run by the Bolts push the home squad back in front 49-47.

The lead traded hands over the final four minutes of regulation, ultimately landing with Fremont having 29.6 seconds to work with in a 53-53 contest.

Senior Taylor McCabe’s shot at the horn over a pair of Pius defenders went long, taking the game into the opening overtime.

Free throw struggles plagued both sides with each going 2 of 4 from the charity stripe.

An elbow jumper by McCabe briefly pushed the Tigers in front, only for Pius to answer, setting up Fremont’s second attempt at walking off a winner.

McCabe got a shot at the rim clanged off, but a jump ball handed Fremont a second chance with one second left.

Murphy was able to get off a runner down the left side of the lane, but couldn’t convert, adding five more minutes onto the clock in a 59-59 tie.

Pius pulled in front 64-60, but a pair of free throws by Brylee Nelsen, who scored nine off the bench in her first varsity action, kept the Tigers within a possession.

McCabe tallied her 24th and final point of the night tying the game back up with a drive to the basket, but Pius countered to go back up 66-64.

The senior sharpshooter had a three-point look to win, but was unable to convert. Fremont finished the game 9 of 30 from range.

Fremont shot 31% from the field—19 of 61—and 58% from the free throw line—17 of 29.

“Any time you have a close game, you can look back at so many little things that could have changed the outcome,” Flynn said. “When you have two overtimes, you can really see a lot of things.”

Fremont was without starter Macy Bryant for both overtimes after the senior fouled out with a minute left in regulation, then lost Bella Keaton to foul trouble at the end of the first overtime.

“They are both key parts to the success and confidence we have,” Flynn said. “For both of them to get into foul trouble definitely didn’t help.”

