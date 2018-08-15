The third time was the charm Wednesday for a proposed broiler chicken growing operation in southwest Lancaster County.
With its full contingent of nine members present for the first time in more than a month, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted 6-3 to approve a special permit for Randy Essink to construct four barns on land he owns at 13350 W. Wittstruck Road that would contain a total of 190,000 chickens to be raised for Costco.
Two previous meetings, which included about nine hours’ worth of public hearings, had failed to produce the required five votes in favor of or against the proposed operation, which would be built on 20 acres of the 75-acre site, which is about a half-mile from the Saline County border.
Two commissioners who had missed all or parts of the previous two meetings, Dennis Scheer and Maja Harris, both voted in favor of the plan, but they also said the issue deserves more discussion and examination.
Scheer even went so far as to encourage the losing side to appeal the commission’s decision.
He said the issue “needs to be debated and decided by elected officials.”
“I think that would be a good thing for our county,” said Scheer, who like the other planning commissioners is appointed.
Both sides had said before the meeting they would appeal to the Lancaster County Board if they lost, and Curt McConnell, who lives near the proposed operation and is one of the opposition leaders, already had appeal paperwork in his hands, although he said he’s in no rush to file it. He and other opponents have 14 days to appeal the decision.
McConnell said he didn’t consider Wednesday’s vote a defeat. He said the fact three commissioners voted no “was quite a victory for our side.”
“I’m looking forward to the County Board meeting,” he said. “ I think we might actually have a chance to win.”
After their vote on the special permit, commissioners unanimously voted to send a symbolic recommendation to the County Board encouraging members to look at revising the county zoning code to better account for large commercial feedlots.
Harris said she felt she was duty-bound to vote for the chicken farm because of the current zoning code. Not only does it say such operations should be allowed on agriculturally zoned land if they meet specified conditions, it doesn’t allow them in any other zoning districts, she said.
“Randy Essinks’ land is appropriately zoned for a commercial feedlot,” Harris said.
Commissioner Chris Hove, who was one of the three to vote against the special permit, said he found it “interesting” the county has three different industrial zoning categories but only a single one for agriculture.
“It shouldn’t be that way,” he said.
Joining Hove in voting against the plan were Tracy Edgerton and Sandra Washington. Commissioners who voted to support it, in addition to Harris and Scheer, were Tom Beckius, Tracy Corr, Deane Finnegan and Cristy Joy.
The proposed operation would supply chickens to the Lincoln Premium Poultry processing plant under construction near Fremont. Lincoln Premium Poultry is a subsidiary of Costco which was set up by the warehouse retailer to supply its own chickens.
Jessica Kolterman, a spokeswoman for Lincoln Premium Poultry, said about 30 growing operations are under construction around eastern Nebraska and western Iowa already and another 20 or so will be under construction within the next three to four months. The company is looking for at least 100 growers within about an hour radius of the Fremont plant.
Kolterman said most of the opposition Lincoln Premium Poultry has encountered so far is based on “unfortunate bad experiences people have had (with chicken farms) that are limited in scope.”
She said the Costco operation, which is completely new, will employ modern technologies that will minimize odor and other nuisances.