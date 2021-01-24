Plans on Joint Law Enforcement Center still moving forward despite vote fail

Although it failed at the ballot in November, Fremont Police Department Chief Jeff Elliott isn’t giving up on the Joint Law Enforcement Center.
“The need is not going away. We still have a building that’s almost 60 years old with numerous problems,” Elliott said. “We’ve got to find a solution, whether it is renovating or moving or building. Something has to change.”
On Nov. 3, 2020, the center’s ballot item failed in Dodge County with 8,128 votes against 7,167 and in Fremont with 5,731 votes against 4,782, putting an end to plans to house FPD, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont/Dodge County 911 Communications Center in the same facility.
The ballot item would have funded the $18 million center using property taxes, costing property owners inside Fremont about $79 annually and those outside about $19 over 15 years.
Fremont and Dodge County initially hired the Police Facility Design Group for the project for $817,291. In April 2020, the Dodge County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the hire, with the Fremont City Council voting 5-2 for the hire three months later.
Throughout 2020, several public meetings were held to inform the public of the proposed center, planned for construction at 29th Street and Lincoln Avenue. However, the ballot item failed to gain enough votes for initial plans to move forward.
“You know, the voters spoke,” Brian Newton told the Fremont Tribune shortly after the election. “It’s close. We’re still disappointed that we didn’t get it, but we’ll regroup and figure out what is next.”
With the item’s failure at the ballot, Jeff Elliott said he believed the center’s funding through taxes was one of the major reasons why voters rejected it.
“Clearly, that it was going to be property taxes was what I heard most often, that people didn’t want to see their property taxes go up,” he said.
Along with the property tax, some of the voters also disagreed with the center’s planned location, Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen said.
“There was information that people believed the police department should be centrally located, and I think that was a factor, maybe in some of the voters, that the police department wasn’t going to be centrally located anymore,” he said.
Dodge County Communications Director Shelly Holzerland said she believed the public received mixed messages on the details of the center, including remodeling or building at other sites.
“We didn’t have a unified message,” she said. “They were receiving mixed information from different sources.”
Despite the item’s failure, the three departments are still working on plans to keep the center alive, as Elliott said discussions have been ongoing with local governments.
“We’ve talked about what could be some options, and I think the plan right now is to get another study to say, ‘Is it feasible to renovate this building again? Is it feasible to move someplace else, or is it feasible to build in a downtown location?’” he said. “We’re looking at all of those options again.”
FPD moved its operations to its current building at Military and Park avenues in 1997. The building, built in 1966, was not designed for use as a police station and the department has faced growing pains as operations expanded.
“It is my personal opinion that this building is probably not capable of being renovated to the extent that it needs to be,” Elliott said. “The biggest issue is there’s simply not enough space in this area to build the type of facility that we need and the parking that’s available.”
With the 911 Center housed in the same building, Holzerland said they also face issues with undrinkable water, the HVAC system and parking, and future endeavors such as a radio tower would not be possible.
“Every time we add a new technology or change of technology, we’re just running out of space for that kind of stuff,” she said. “And there’s nowhere to get it unless we take it from the police department, who already doesn’t have enough room.”
While the DCSO building at the Dodge County Courthouse is newer, Hespen said the building was also not intended to house law enforcement efforts and has outgrown its use.
“Parking is a big issue with us there,” he said. “Anyone that’s been there at our parking lot, we hardly have parking for the staff, let alone any public parking in our parking lots.”
While various options are being discussed as to the funding of a new center, Elliott said ultimately, the money will still have to come from the public one way or another.
“I don’t see any philanthropists who want to donate $18 million to the city, so I think ultimately, it’s going to have to come from the taxpayers, whether that’s through property taxes or sales tax or some other method,” he said. “And the study will look at all those options, but again, it’s a need that’s not going to go away.”
Additionally, Elliott said no matter what, the center would have to go to a vote again.
“The public will have to make a decision, and all we can do is make the case,” he said. “And it’s plain that the funding’s got to come from somewhere.”
Several participants of the meetings also expressed concern at other issues on the ballot that would require a bond, something Hespen said he’d like to see avoided in the future.
“If we’re competing against other bond issues, it becomes difficult to convince taxpayers to support more than one of these issues at a time,” he said. “And I think it’s imperative that we get our timing right on this.”
Hespen said not only does the need of the center not go away with time, but the cost of the project rises as well.
“The longer we kick this can down the road, the higher the cost is going to become,” he said. “If it’s two years, four years, whatever the case may be that this is delayed, the price only goes up an estimated 3-5% a year.”
But if the center returns to the ballot, Hespen said he believes that time is on the departments’ side, as he said the meetings that took place last year were “a little rushed.”
“This time, we know it’s going to be on the ballot in two years, whatever the case may be,” he said. “We’ve got a lot more time to get information out to help educate the public, to get the public more involved hopefully.”
Hespen said with more time, the meetings will also be more attended than last year’s.
“I think a lot of the information was based on rumors that may or may not have been factual, and I think some of that misinformation would help influence some of the votes,” he said. “So hopefully with the extra time that we have, we’ll be able to educate the voters and ensure they have the correct information.”
Holzerland said she also believed a new study would help for everybody to get on the same page.
“Whatever the results of the study are, that will give us the information so that we’re all kind of shooting for the same target rather than all the mixed messages that we had going on before,” she said.
With the success of combining the dispatch center with FPD, Holzerland said the city has saved money while enhancing its services to the public.
“And that is the same thing that would happen when all three of us are in the same building,” she said. “A lot of publication can be eliminated, and it would only increase the quality of the service that we can provide when we’re all working together rather than trying to keep three different entities supported in different locations.”
Elliott said although he respects the wishes of the public with their vote and will run business as usual, he knows the issue isn’t going away.
“Whether it occurs in 2020 or 2022 or 2035, you’re going to have to replace the equipment if you want police services that are comparable with other cities,” he said. “We just simply can’t continue to work out of this building with the condition that it’s in and provide the same services that we have been.”