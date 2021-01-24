Plans on Joint Law Enforcement Center still moving forward despite vote fail

Hespen said not only does the need of the center not go away with time, but the cost of the project rises as well.

“The longer we kick this can down the road, the higher the cost is going to become,” he said. “If it’s two years, four years, whatever the case may be that this is delayed, the price only goes up an estimated 3-5% a year.”

But if the center returns to the ballot, Hespen said he believes that time is on the departments’ side, as he said the meetings that took place last year were “a little rushed.”

“This time, we know it’s going to be on the ballot in two years, whatever the case may be,” he said. “We’ve got a lot more time to get information out to help educate the public, to get the public more involved hopefully.”

Hespen said with more time, the meetings will also be more attended than last year’s.

“I think a lot of the information was based on rumors that may or may not have been factual, and I think some of that misinformation would help influence some of the votes,” he said. “So hopefully with the extra time that we have, we’ll be able to educate the voters and ensure they have the correct information.”