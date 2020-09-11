Prep Round-up - Sept. 11

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bergan volleyball bests Homer

Bergan volleyball secured a straight-set sweep of Homer Thursday 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-9).

Lauren Baker tallied double-digit kills with 11 to go along with one block. Rebecca Baker dished out 22 assists while putting down four kills of her own.

The Lady Knights host the Bergan Tournament on Saturday.

Fremont freshman football completes comeback for first win

The Fremont freshman football team rattled off 22 unanswered points to secure a come-from-behind win over Lincoln High Thursday 22-14.

Michael Dalton threw touchdown passes of 25- and 42- yards to Ryan Dix. Dalton also scored on a 10-yard run and converted a pair of two-point conversions.

Dakota Coon and Landon Lamson both recovered fumbles for the Tiger defense.

