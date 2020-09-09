Prep Round-up - Sept. 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fremont JV softball splits weekend games

The Fremont junior varsity softball team went 1-1 in a tournament at Papillion La Vista on Friday.

THe Lady Tigers beat Lincoln Southeast 4-2 the fell 2-1 Lincoln Southwest.

On Saturday, Fremont took on Millard West and Marian in a triangular. The Lady Tigers took down the Wildcats 7-5 before falling to the Crusaders 14-0.

Fremont’s pitching staff—Ashlynn Tucker, Avery Gossett, Breena Walkenhorst and McKenna McGee—combined for 12 strikeouts across the four games.

Fremont JV football earns first winThe Fremont junior varsity football team claimed a 29-12 win over Lincoln Northeast.

Howells-Dodge volleyball bests PenderHowells-Dodge volleyball took care of Pender in two sets Tuesday night 2-0 (25-12, 25-22).

Grace Baumert accounted for 14 of Howells-Dodge’s 23 kills on the night. Ellie Baumert dished out 16 assists in the win.

