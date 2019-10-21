Class A
School (Records) Pvs
(Records through Saturday)
1. Papillion-La Vista (33-0) 1
2. Lincoln Pius X (24-6) 3
3. Elkhorn South (23-7) 2
4. Gretna (22-9) 4
5. Omaha Marian (20-12) 5
6. Millard North (19-9) 7
7. Millard West (18-10) 6
8. Millard South (22-10) 8
9. Lincoln Southwest (19-11) 10
10. Bellevue West (18-14) 9
Contenders: Elkhorn, Lincoln Southeast.
Comments: Class A received a bit of a shakeup this week as the NSAA ruled Millard North fielded an ineligible player and will have to forfeit 14 matches worth of wild-card points. The Mustangs had a successful week on the court, though, and with the Metro Conference Tournament this week, can anyone knock off Papillion-La Vista?
Key matches: Monday—Metro Conference Tournament (Bellevue West, Elkhorn South, Gretna, Millard North, Millard South, Millard West, Omaha Marian, Papillion-La Vista), Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament (Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Northeast, Lincoln Pius X, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest).
Class B
1. Omaha Skutt (20-4) 1
2. Waverly (25-3) 2
3. Norris (21-8) 3
4. Sidney (25-3) 4
5. Platteview (19-6) 5
6. Omaha Duchesne (17-16) 6
7. Hastings (20-9) 7
8. Northwest (18-12) -
9. Seward (21-11) 8
10. Omaha Gross (14-10) 9
Contenders: Aurora, Beatrice.
Comments: Class B continues to remain consistent with Omaha Skutt and Waverly looking strong at the top. After falling out of the rankings last week, Northwest makes an emphatic return after winning the Central Conference Tournament.
Key matches: Tuesday—Columbus at Hastings, Norris at Beatrice. Thursday—Waverly at Elkhorn. Saturday—RCC Tournament (Beatrice, Omaha Duchesne, Omaha Gross, Omaha Mercy, Omaha Skutt, Ralston).
Class C-1
1. St. Paul (28-0) 1
2. Lincoln Lutheran (29-3) 2
3. Wahoo (22-3) 3
4. Syracuse (20-2) 4
5. Wayne (24-4) 5
6. Chadron (24-5) 6
7. Norfolk Catholic (20-4) 7
8. Broken Bow (24-2) 9
9. Columbus Lakeview (20-8) 10
10. Columbus Scotus (16-9) 8
Contenders: Battle Creek, DC West, Malcolm, Ogallala, Southern Valley.
Comments: There is fierce competition throughout C-1, and it’s tight at the top with St. Paul, Lincoln Lutheran and Wahoo all riding long winning streaks. Columbus Scotus has struggled lately, losing its last four matches and is in danger of dropping out with another tough test this week.
Key matches: Monday—Mid-State Conference Tournament (Battle Creek, Norfolk Catholic, O’Neill, Wayne). Tuesday—Columbus Lakeview at Bishop Neumann, Hastings St. Cecilia at Columbus Scotus, Syracuse vs. Wahoo.
Class C-2
1. Superior (23-2) 1
2. Hastings St. Cecilia (28-3) 2
3. Grand Island CC (19-3) 3
4. Thayer Central (23-5) 4
5. Lutheran Northeast (25-6) 5
6. Summerland (23-4) 7
7. Bishop Neumann (19-9) 6
8. Mead (20-1) 8
9. South Loup (22-3) 10
10. Ponca (21-4) -
Contenders: Arcadia/Loup City, Cross County, Fillmore Central, Lourdes CC.
Comments: Superior reaffirmed its top spot with a win over Thayer Central, but will face a host of challengers in the SNC Tournament this week. Lutheran Northeast continues to surge while a host of schools reside just outside the top 10.
Key matches: Monday—SNC Tournament (Centennial, Fillmore Central, Superior, Thayer Central). Tuesday—Columbus Lakeview at Bishop Neumann, Hastings St. Cecilia at Columbus Scotus.
Class D-1
1. Diller-Odell (27-1) 1
2. Pleasanton (23-1) 2
3. CWC (24-2) 4
4. Overton (25-3) 3
5. Archbishop Bergan (24-11) 6
6. Central Valley (23-5) 5
7. HTRS (20-6) 7
8. Maywood-Hayes Center (24-0) 8
9. Humphrey/LHF (19-8) 10
10. Meridian (19-7) 9
Contenders: Cambridge, Hartington CC, Johnson-Brock.
Comments: A win against Overton keeps Pleasanton right behind Diller-Odell, although CWC continues to win, as well. Archbishop Bergan has now won five in a row and with HTRS and Humphrey/LHF coming off equally strong weeks, Class D-1 could see some movement.
Key matches: Monday—Pioneer Conference Tournament (Diller-Odell, HTRS, Johnson-Brock, Pawnee City). Tuesday—Humphrey/LHF vs. Nebraska Christian, Pleasanton vs. Arcadia/Loup City.
Class D-2
1. BDS (23-3) 2
2. Lawrence-Nelson (24-4) 1
3. Bertrand (19-4) 3
4. Wynot (18-3) 4
5. Humphrey SF (16-4) 6
6. Nebraska Christian (19-5) 5
7. Garden County (24-1) 7
8. Winside (20-4) 9
9. Anselmo-Merna (17-10) 8
10. Giltner (18-8) -
Contenders: Falls City SH, Twin Loup, Wauneta-Palisade.
Comments: BDS takes over as Class D-2’s top team after beating Lawrence-Nelson, while Humphrey SF rises with wins over Nebraska Christian and Central Valley. Winside has won 13 in a row and Giltner rejoins the rankings after defeating Meridian.
Key matches: Tuesday—Nebraska Christian vs. Humphrey/LHF. Thursday—Central Valley at Humphrey SF, Franklin at Lawrence-Nelson, South Platte at Garden County.