Previewing week one of the high school football season

After the appetizer that was week zero, Nebraska will welcome a full slate of high school football games Friday night for week one.

Fremont vs. Papillion-

La Vista South, 7 p.m.

Both the Tigers and the Titans come into week one with a little bit of seasoning after each squad played a week zero contest.

Fremont came up short against Columbus 28-21 while Papillion-La Vista South knocked off North Platte 35-21.

The Titans bring a run-heavy offense to Heedum field, racking up 236 yards on 45 carries against North Platte.

Devyn Jones took the bulk of those carries, finding the end zone three times on 25 carries while going for 168 yards.

Papillion-La Vista was efficient in the passing game as well, with starting quarterback Sam Schuler completing seven of nine passes for 109 yards and a score.

Fremont’s offense was predicated on the skills of Hudson Cunnings.

The senior quarterback carried the ball 22 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 170 yards and a score to account for all of the Tigers points against Columbus.

No. 3 Bergan

at No. 4 Battle Creek

It’s 643 days since the Knights last tasted defeat. That streak will get put on the line at 7 p.m. Friday in Battle Creek in a top five match-up to begin the year.

It’ll be a new-look Bergan squad with new faces filling most of the predominant roles for the Knights.

Cooper Weitzel and Kade McIntyre are two key returners for Bergan on both sides of the ball.

Battle Creek, a C-1 state semifinalist last fall, comes into the 2022 season in a similar spot as Bergan graduating out a healthy portion of its 8-4 squad.

The key piece back for the Braves is junior Trent Uhlir.

As a sophomore, he was the team’s leading rusher with 813 yards on 147 carries with eight touchdowns. He was also Battle Creek’s second leading tackler with 59 stops.

Area games

Arlington vs. Raymond Central, 7 p.m.

North Bend Central at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Logan View.SCribner-Snyder vs. Ponca, 7 p.m.

Cedar Bluffs at Omaha Christian Academy