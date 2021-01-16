Cunningham: What does the ball cost?

Let’s start today with a fun math problem.
If a baseball bat and ball cost $1.10 and the bat costs a $1.00 more than the ball, how much does the ball cost?
Pretty straightforward, right? Well, maybe. If you are like me and simply love the higher discussions of solving quadratic equations (not), your answer might be “the stupid ball costs a dime. Now leave me alone, it’s Saturday morning and my oatmeal’s cooling rapidly.”
Please be aware I write to cool no man’s oatmeal prematurely. I only compose to prove the most obvious. Everyone is a critical thinker; everyone else isn’t.
How much of our current consternation with combative social media posts derives from our middle-school persona’s need to be right and as that honor allows, take pleasure in insulting all others within shouting distance?
And with today’s Internet, everyone is within shouting distance.
Can’t speak for your early teen years but by my recollection name-calling and reputation destruction accompanied the onset of acne. Perhaps its cause. Potential research funding, Johns Hopkins?
If name-calling didn’t work, then you practiced the fine art of outright lying.
Or as we called it, making stuff up. Learned to sell it like gold. When assaulted with questions that might expose the truth, we discovered the smokescreen of “turn on the heel in indignant exasperation”. When arriving tardy to class, we downshifted, using the bathroom as an excuse. “Sorry! I needed a pit stop that took longer than usual.” No self-respecting teacher would dive in for further explanation.
The need to be right is the Superman, Batman and Robin of our genetic code. Being right requires hero-worship from the assembled. Every married couple repeats the time-honored vows of “having and holding from this day forward as long as we agree I am right”.
Currently, there are three psychotic fears in our world: a mass uprising by the peasantry...the directional vector of an approaching asteroid...and being proven wrong on any digital platform.
We can’t sustain the downward spiral in the cyber world, folks. We seem to have lost that wonderful teenage skill of letting it all fall to the floor. Stuff gets under our skin too easily. If we cannot regain some measure of perceptual balance, then we soon will be cheering for the peasants to revolt. If they aren’t up for it, we’ll be longing for the asteroid.
Look, it’s okay to be wrong. No one knows everything. The fact is, we only know what we’ve been taught. Now we do make application errors and those we should own.
Like, what does that ball really cost? If you are like me, I immediately agreed that ten cents was the correct answer. Ouch. Like so many of my decisions, I breezed by the obvious facts. I did not clarify the basic situation as it was presented.
Recall, the bat costs a dollar more than the ball. In that case, the bat should cost $1.10. When added to the cost of the ball, that makes the total $1.20. And my encumbered math skills are on full display. The ball costs a nickel.