Cunningham: What does the ball cost?

The need to be right is the Superman, Batman and Robin of our genetic code. Being right requires hero-worship from the assembled. Every married couple repeats the time-honored vows of “having and holding from this day forward as long as we agree I am right”.

Currently, there are three psychotic fears in our world: a mass uprising by the peasantry...the directional vector of an approaching asteroid...and being proven wrong on any digital platform.

We can’t sustain the downward spiral in the cyber world, folks. We seem to have lost that wonderful teenage skill of letting it all fall to the floor. Stuff gets under our skin too easily. If we cannot regain some measure of perceptual balance, then we soon will be cheering for the peasants to revolt. If they aren’t up for it, we’ll be longing for the asteroid.

Look, it’s okay to be wrong. No one knows everything. The fact is, we only know what we’ve been taught. Now we do make application errors and those we should own.

Like, what does that ball really cost? If you are like me, I immediately agreed that ten cents was the correct answer. Ouch. Like so many of my decisions, I breezed by the obvious facts. I did not clarify the basic situation as it was presented.