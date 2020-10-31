Emanuel-Vaughan: The state of our city government is abysmal

In 2011, my husband and I moved to northeast Nebraska; a year ago, we came back to Fremont.
I have seen many changes here in that time; the saddest is the abysmal state of current city government.
Folks kept telling me that council meetings were a disaster, full of disruption and lasting ‘til 11:30 pm. I had to check this out, so I attended two meetings. (For the record, I’ve attended hundreds of meetings in our council chambers, first as a news reporter for years, and later representing Third Ward for 15 years.)
When I got there, I noticed these things: the air was tension-filled, the crowd was large, and faces around the table were grim, as if girded for battle. Huge stacks of paper sat on three councilmembers’ desks, and some of these three members had personal items on the agenda, like resolutions to undo previously approved council actions. One of them, with one year’s experience in city government, had written convoluted ordinances, for “things” he wanted the city to act on; he also talked for hours, dictating what should happen with each agenda item.
One of them berated a department head, who was recovering from cancer treatments, and made her cry, at 11 p.m. One rebuked a city employee because she had printed a brochure without his suggested grammatical changes. One second-guessed and argued with engineering, planning and utility officials, repeatedly. They all argued with the city attorney, some saying they would consult their own attorney.
I saw one try to overhaul a large city department. I was told one attends board of public works meetings to monitor them. One, with one year’s experience, tried to destroy a years-long project which has been developed with state and federal agencies.
Throughout the meetings, I was shaken by what I saw and heard. The congenial atmosphere and camaraderie I had known in most council proceedings were gone. Here are other ways it was different than during my time there:
We treated city and DU employees with respect and let them do their jobs.
If we had questions, we asked the boss (the city administrator) before the meeting.
We didn’t have personal items on the agenda, ever. Ordinances are legal documents that, if passed by the council, become law. There’s a process … If it can’t be followed, it’s not city business and doesn’t belong on the agenda.
Council members didn’t harangue anyone with uncontrolled ramblings and questions (which smacks of disdain for employees and the public). We never hired attorneys to battle city officials, or sent the city attorney (who works by the hour) down rabbit holes with trivial questions and demands.
I didn’t serve with a perfect council or administration, but we got business done, usually by 9 p.m. There were disagreements, we didn’t always like each other that much, sometimes the air was charged with heated discussions, there were large crowds occasionally, and sometimes, I was the one nay vote to seven ayes.
But for all it was and all it wasn’t, we never attended meetings to consciously undermine and intimidate other city officials, as is happening now.
I can’t find a job description for city council members, but I do know the title does not give them the right to: interfere with city operations; fight with city and DU officials or legal counsel; give directives to staff or berate them for not “obeying” them, or abuse them in any way; or talk nonstop; or try to derail public works projects because they did some research and conducted a Facebook poll.
What do I think their job is? How about this:
Support the staff – they’re professionals who do the real work that keeps the city and utilities running.
Attend meetings prepared to conduct the city’s business as presented – staff did the hard work long before the items got to the agenda; they don’t need your help.
Ask pertinent questions without monopolizing discussion with personal ideas and feelings.
Keep abreast on city issues by working with staff instead of against them.
Represent constituents, always.
Study and approve an annual budget and other items as required by law.
Represent the city in public settings, when asked.
Keep an eye out for true malfeasance and wrongdoing (which, in my long experience, is rare, in Fremont, NE).
Fremonters, I’ve seen, heard and read much about our dysfunctional city hall over the past year, and several years before that. People on the state level talk about it, and not in nice terms. I’ve read others’ opinions, pro and con. And I’ve formed an opinion, too, and I care enough about city and DU workers to put it out there: I see three people with inflated egos and shallow understanding of city government trying to strong-arm city operations with threats of legal action when things don’t go “their” way. They disrupt and obstruct. They argue, harangue and abuse city staff. But despite all this, they are not important.
What’s important is that the work gets done, which it does, despite them, as it has for 160 years before them.
The ballot box is the only way to make needed changes. We have two chances – right now and two years from now—to return efficiency, civility, respect and decorum to City Hall.
VOTE!
Patti Emanuel-Vaughan spent 15 years as a member of the city council, representing Ward 3. She is a Fremont native who co-founded John C. Fremont Days and MainStreet Fremont.
