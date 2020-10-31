Emanuel-Vaughan: The state of our city government is abysmal

I saw one try to overhaul a large city department. I was told one attends board of public works meetings to monitor them. One, with one year’s experience, tried to destroy a years-long project which has been developed with state and federal agencies.

Throughout the meetings, I was shaken by what I saw and heard. The congenial atmosphere and camaraderie I had known in most council proceedings were gone. Here are other ways it was different than during my time there:

We treated city and DU employees with respect and let them do their jobs.

If we had questions, we asked the boss (the city administrator) before the meeting.

We didn’t have personal items on the agenda, ever. Ordinances are legal documents that, if passed by the council, become law. There’s a process … If it can’t be followed, it’s not city business and doesn’t belong on the agenda.

Council members didn’t harangue anyone with uncontrolled ramblings and questions (which smacks of disdain for employees and the public). We never hired attorneys to battle city officials, or sent the city attorney (who works by the hour) down rabbit holes with trivial questions and demands.