Hansen: A recap of the Legislative Session

Wednesday, April 20, marked the 60th and final day of the 107th Legislative Session for the State of Nebraska. The daily drive to and from Lincoln, the long hours and the intense legislative debate take a break as the interim begins. I am excited and ready for it. Not only does this mean more time with my family but it is a time to get back home and to the district.

Spring is already busy with the usual end of the school year events and my summer schedule is filled with parades, county fairs and small-town celebrations. Throughout the interim, I also meet with constituents. This is by far, the most enjoyable aspect of being a state senator.

If you are interested in a meeting, a conversation over a cup of coffee, or an opportunity to show me around your place of business, please contact me! You can set up meetings by calling my office at 402-471-2728 or sending an email to bhansen@leg.ne.gov.

In looking at what we were able to accomplish this session, I am grateful for the members of the legislature who worked together for Nebraska. With their help, I saw six of the bills I introduced passed into law. Earlier this year, the governor signed my priority bill that now requires employers to provide employees with religious or medical exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates. This was a response to countless Nebraskans who contacted my office, looking for their liberties to be protected.

In advocating for young adults aging out of the foster care system, I was able to secure money from the ARPA funds for places like Angel’s Share in Blair with my bill, LB 1254. Then, during the last week of session, four more bills passed the final round of debate. LB 824 defined bathing as a daily activity, now ensuring that in-home care providers can bathe their clients and be protected by their credentials.

With the signing of LB 990, the act of fraudulently representing as an active member or veteran of the U.S. military by stolen valor is now a criminal impersonation offense and a Class I misdemeanor in the State of Nebraska. LB 436 acted on behalf of athletic trainers, an integral part of our healthcare providers. This bill expanded athletic trainer’s scope of practice and allows for them to serve their patients in a way that better reflects the skills they are qualified in.

And finally, the content of LB 1250 brought some clarity to the operative details necessary to send postcards to Nebraska’s citizens. These postcards will give information on certain proposed tax increases and the specifics of public hearings. Be sure to look for these postcards and show up to the hearings to express your concerns. This gives you the opportunity to have a voice in the decision making process.

It has been my privilege to serve you this year in the legislature. Many of you contacted me to express your thoughts. I appreciate your time and took into consideration each opinion as I looked to represent Legislative District 16 with excellence and integrity. You are an essential part of my work in Lincoln and for that, thank you!

Sen. Ben Hansen represents District 16 in the Nebraska Legislature. He can be reached at 402-471-2728 or bhansen@leg.ne.gov.

