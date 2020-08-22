Hansen: A session unlike any other

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greetings to all in Legislative District 16 and the surrounding area.

On August 13th we officially adjourned the 2020 legislative session and though it was only my second session as your senator, it was a session unlike any other. When we first convened in January of this year no one could have predicted a worldwide pandemic would change our lives so much in such a short amount of time. After breaking in March we reconvened mid-July to finish the final days of this 60-day session with a very different feel than when we started.

The legislative floor, relatively untouched since the completion of the building in 1932, was outfitted with plexiglass panels between rows of senators and legislative staff was not allowed on the floor except in only a few circumstances. Lobbyists who typically stand in the rotunda were nowhere to be found and some senators were quarantined to the balcony at times due to exposure to others who had tested positive for COVID. Tempers ran high for much of the second half of the session and too much taxpayer time was taken up discussing emotions and hurt feelings. The legislature is a place to come to work for the people, and in that role, there is little space to take things personally when another senator disagrees with you. Our priority is to represent our constituents and I’m grateful to be your senator.