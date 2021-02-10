Hansen: A week full of testimony

It was a very busy week and I appreciate all that my staff does for the great people of District 16 and me. When not in my committee meetings I am reaching out to my fellow colleagues to gain a better understanding of the wide array of bills that are presented to me, plus talking with and emailing back all the great Nebraskans who take the time to call my office or leave an email. It is so important for the people of District 16 to reach out to me and my office for any thoughts, concerns or updates you may have. I encourage you to track bills of interest and to testify at public hearings. If you need information about how or when to do so, please contact my staff using the information at the end of this column.