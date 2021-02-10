Hansen: A week full of testimony

The first week of February of your 2021 Unicameral Legislature has been incredibly active. As of Feb. 5, all 11 of my bills have been introduced and more than half, I have testified before the Health and Human Services Committee and the Transportation and Telecommunications committee.
On Monday last week, I was in committee hearings all day and as Chairmen of the Business and Labor committee, Mondays are the scheduled time we hear testimony on the numerous bills that go through my committee, Business and Labor.
On Tuesday, I testified before the Transportation and Telecommunication Committee about LB581, a bill to modify the helmet law for motorcycle riders. This is a particular issue I have been working on for some time and have a strong passion for. The testimony I gave was well received, and I appreciate the committee hearing my testimony as well as numerous constituents for their additional testimony of support including former State Senator Dave Bloomfield.
The rest of the week, I had two more committee hearings on Thursday. These two bills were an emphasis on government accountability, personal liberty, and parental rights. In the morning, LB 645 was heard which increases the fine or penalty for an elected official who signs off on a directed health measure and is caught breaking that mandate. In the afternoon, LB 643 was introduced with an exuberant amount of supportive testimony. This bill would maintain ones right to accept or decline a mandatory vaccine during a declaration of emergency by the Governor. And finally, Friday morning I had my last hearing of the week with LB 435 that focuses on the continuation of election integrity for the state of Nebraska by watermarking mail-in ballots.
It was a very busy week and I appreciate all that my staff does for the great people of District 16 and me. When not in my committee meetings I am reaching out to my fellow colleagues to gain a better understanding of the wide array of bills that are presented to me, plus talking with and emailing back all the great Nebraskans who take the time to call my office or leave an email. It is so important for the people of District 16 to reach out to me and my office for any thoughts, concerns or updates you may have. I encourage you to track bills of interest and to testify at public hearings. If you need information about how or when to do so, please contact my staff using the information at the end of this column.
My staff and I will continue to prepare for the public hearings this week of the rest of the bills that I have introduced. There are 4 left and next week my Athletic Trainer Bill, LB 436, will go before the Health and Human Services Committee as well as my Property Tax Bill, LB 644, will go before the Revenue Committee on Wednesday.
You’re welcome to contact our office at (402)-471-2728 to speak with my Administrative Assistant and Committee Clerk, Ellie Stangl; or my Legislative Aide, Christopher Prosch. You can also email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at netnebraska.org
Sen. Ben Hansen represents District 16 in the Nebraska Legislature. He can be reached at 402-471-2728 or bhansen@leg.ne.gov.