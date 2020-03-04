Hansen: Bill intends to cut through disinformation, confusion

The end of February brought with it the end of committee hearings. Nebraska’s legislature is unique not only because it’s the only unicameral legislature in the nation, but because each and every bill introduced receives a public hearing where anyone can testify. We put in long hours and a whole lot of effort listening to each person who comes to testify about potential legislation that could impact their lives. I’m happy with the work we’ve done in the Agriculture, Business and Labor, and Health and Human Services Committees of which I’m a part of.

Two of my bills, LB 1212 and LB 1213, were the very last two bills heard in the Revenue Committee this year. LB 1212 and LB 1213 are both designed to bring long-lasting property tax relief. The first, LB 1212 would require political subdivisions with taxing authority to give notice of an increase in its tax asking. A tax asking is the total amount of revenue to be received from the taxation of property. This bill intends to cut through disinformation or confusion about property tax increases. What often happens is a political subdivision will keep its levy at its current rate, but because of rising valuations, it will gain a substantial amount of tax revenue from the year before. This is not the way the system is designed to work. If LB 1212 were to be passed the political subdivision would be required to give people notice of their real increase in taxes and allow them to come to a public hearing scheduled specifically to discuss that increase.