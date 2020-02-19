Hansen: Fighting the “red flag” bill

I want to thank many of you for contacting our office last week. LB 58 is a bill introduced by Senator Morfeld of Lincoln that’s commonly referred to as a “red flag” law. This bill was recently voted out of committee onto General File and has the potential to become a priority bill. I’ve received more calls and emails about this bill than any other this session by far. Many of you are concerned about an infringement on our 2nd Amendment rights as established by the U.S. constitution. I am too. Others were concerned about what would happen when, as the bill requires, law enforcement would remove guns from an individual’s home. I am too. Please rest assured that I do not support LB 58 and will fight it on the floor if it comes to it.