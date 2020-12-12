Hansen: How One Nebraska Town Created a Child Care Miracle.

Kelsey Carlson calls me from the road, as she drives the quiet ribbon of highway connecting the hospital where she works to the small-town child care that has changed her life.

Not long ago, when her daughter, Avery, went to a different child care, Kelsey would sob while driving to pick her up. She worried her daughter wasn’t safe. She dreaded the thought that Avery was planted in front of a TV. She cried because she felt terrified she was failing at work and failing her child.

Today, as Kelsey drives to pick up her daughter, her fear has vanished. A year ago, the Carlsons moved Avery to The Valley Child Development Center, a one-of-a-kind center in Red Cloud, Nebraska.

Now, as she drives, Kelsey tells me she knows that Avery is safe, stimulated, and learning all sorts of things faster than her parents thought possible.

“That sense of security is absolutely priceless as a parent,” Kelsey says. “And then to get top-notch early education on top of that?”

“I feel like The Valley Child Development Center saved us, in some way. I really do.”