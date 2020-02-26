Hansen: LB1203 is my priority bill

Last week was a big week in your Unicameral Legislature. A number of well-attended and highly controversial committee hearings took place and Friday, February 21st was the final day for senators to choose a priority bill for this session. The landscape for the remaining days of this 60-day session has been set and senators can now begin vetting the various priority bills and negotiating changes if needed to gain approval with the rest of the body. Judging by the priority bills chosen, it’ll be an exciting second half of the session!

I’ve chosen LB1203, a bill introduced by Senator Linehan of Elkhorn, as my priority bill this session. When the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was passed in 2017 it made changes that have affected state governments throughout the country. LB1203 will correct one of the negative outcomes for Nebraska by fixing an unintended consequence of the federal tax code change. Since the change, Nebraska has been taxing foreign income by U.S. businesses at 100%—more than California or New York – and far more than the 0% that some of our neighboring states are taxing. This income is money the state should be more intentional about, and usually, if the Nebraska government is taxing more than California or New York, that means we are doing something wrong. Part of my job is to protect Nebraska taxpayers from being overtaxed—that includes businesses, individuals, families, or other organizations. I’m happy to prioritize this bill.