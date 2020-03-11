Hansen: Many heavy lifts remain for the session

Greetings to all in Legislative District 16 and the surrounding region. Only six weeks are remaining in this 2020 legislative session, and although some substantial bill work was done this last week there remain many heavy lifts for the session. Property taxes, business incentives, and a proposed multi-billion investment into an all-hazard response facility project with UNMC have yet to be decided upon.

Last Monday I attended the annual Chiropractic Physician Association Reception. As the only Chiropractic Physician in the legislature, I have to admit this reception is my favorite of the many we are invited to each year. I’m thankful for the work of chiropractic physicians throughout the state who provide preventative and rehabilitative care to Nebraska’s residents, keeping them healthy, able to attend work and spend meaningful time with their families.

Since I was elected and sworn into office, one of the primary focuses of constituents has been the improvement of roads around legislative district 16. Last Spring’s floods put even more pressure on the infrastructure of the region, destroying entire highways, knocking out bridges, and uprooting families. I’ve worked hard to ensure our region has as much help as possible repairing the damage from the floods as well as the issues that existed before the flooding.