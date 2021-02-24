Hansen: Moving right along

The third week of February of your 2021 Unicameral Legislature has been moving right along.
As of February 18th, the climate of the Nebraska State Legislature is shifting. As committee hearings are winding down, floor debate is just starting. I am confident a good number of the 10 bills I introduced back in January will have a proper discussion on the floor as they move out of their various committees. I have two bills left that I have yet to testify before the Judiciary committees. One of the bills will be Friday, February 19th which updates the current concealed carry law. I also have one hearing left in my Business and Labor Committee on March 1st.
The rest of my week has been full of committee hearings with Agricultural and Health and Human Services Committee Hearings. In regards to last week, I want to thank all the constituents who came out to support my bill, LB 643 and LBB644. I am greatly appreciative of all the supporters who testified on behalf of both of those bills. LB 643 focused on individual liberties pertaining to an individual’s right to choose for themselves if they want to get a vaccine or not. LB 644 is a transparency bill that makes political subdivisions mail out postcards informing the public if and when they will hold public hearings to discuss the potential of property tax increases. I always encourage the constituents of District 16 to reach out to my office and see ways they can stay informed or offer support for pending legislation.
Last week I testified for my bill LB 301, which will change drug schedules, penalties, and adopt federal drug provisions under the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. This bill would update the Nebraska Controlled Substances Schedule to conform to the federal Controlled Substances Schedule and would also de-schedule FDA-approved drugs containing CBD for seizures, such as the brand named drug Epidolex. On March 3rd, I will testify on behalf of my 2nd amendment bill that will change provisions relating to carrying a concealed weapon. This is a cleanup bill that would allow an individual to transport a firearm to and from a store without penalty. Example being, if an individual bought a firearm and was transporting it to his car or truck after purchase, there would be no penalty.
It has been a great honor to be the Chair of the Business and Labor Committee and we have heard a wide variety of bills that will have a significant impact on the business community for the state of Nebraska. Additionally, my time with the Agricultural and Health and Human Services Committee has been of great importance and I look forward to all these bills coming out of the three committees where they may get a thorough debate on the Senate floor. As we shift from committee hearings to floor debate, my staff and I will be prepared to fight for the issues that are important to District 16 and the rest of the state of Nebraska.
As always, you are welcome to contact our office at (402)-471-2728 to speak with my Administrative Assistant and Committee Clerk, Ellie Stangl; or my Legislative Aide, Christopher Prosch. You can also email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at netnebraska.org
Sen. Ben Hansen represents District 16 in the Nebraska Legislature. He can be reached at 402-471-2728 or bhansen@leg.ne.gov.