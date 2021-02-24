Hansen: Moving right along

Last week I testified for my bill LB 301, which will change drug schedules, penalties, and adopt federal drug provisions under the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. This bill would update the Nebraska Controlled Substances Schedule to conform to the federal Controlled Substances Schedule and would also de-schedule FDA-approved drugs containing CBD for seizures, such as the brand named drug Epidolex. On March 3rd, I will testify on behalf of my 2nd amendment bill that will change provisions relating to carrying a concealed weapon. This is a cleanup bill that would allow an individual to transport a firearm to and from a store without penalty. Example being, if an individual bought a firearm and was transporting it to his car or truck after purchase, there would be no penalty.

It has been a great honor to be the Chair of the Business and Labor Committee and we have heard a wide variety of bills that will have a significant impact on the business community for the state of Nebraska. Additionally, my time with the Agricultural and Health and Human Services Committee has been of great importance and I look forward to all these bills coming out of the three committees where they may get a thorough debate on the Senate floor. As we shift from committee hearings to floor debate, my staff and I will be prepared to fight for the issues that are important to District 16 and the rest of the state of Nebraska.

As always, you are welcome to contact our office at (402)-471-2728 to speak with my Administrative Assistant and Committee Clerk, Ellie Stangl; or my Legislative Aide, Christopher Prosch. You can also email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at netnebraska.org

Sen. Ben Hansen represents District 16 in the Nebraska Legislature. He can be reached at 402-471-2728 or bhansen@leg.ne.gov.

