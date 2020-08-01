Hansen: Real, tangible action missing from property tax discussion

Days 44 through 48 of this 60-day legislative session were full of heated debate, name-calling, and more than enough drama. What was missing, however, was real, tangible action on property tax relief for those in District 16, the region, and the state. Our first day back in the Capitol since a break due to COVID in March was on Monday, July 20th. We’ll finish the remaining days of the session and adjourn on August 13th, hopefully with more progress than took place the first week. My focus over the next few weeks remains property tax relief and helping retirement homes that have been hit especially hard by the COVID shutdown. I’ll continue to fight for those in District 16.

My office received a great number of calls and emails in favor of LB 814, a bill that would prohibit the practice of dismemberment abortions in the state of Nebraska. LB 814 did not receive enough votes in the Judiciary Committee, so the bill’s sponsor, Senator Geist of Lincoln, brought a motion to “pull” the bill from committee and bring it to the floor for debate. This “pull motion” is well within the rules of our legislature and utilized often. I spoke in favor of the motion to “pull” the bill from committee, as did many of my colleagues. However, eight senators voted against the motion, seven did not vote, and four were absent even though the motion was scheduled well in advance. The motion was successful and the bill will be brought to the floor for debate where senators will decide whether we’ll allow unborn babies to be pulled apart limb from limb in our state. Thank you for those who called or emailed our office to show your support for the bill – I will do everything in my power to make sure this bill advances into law and this barbaric practice ends.