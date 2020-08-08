Hansen: Steps have been taken in recent weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Days 49 through 53 of this year’s 60-day legislative session concluded at the end of the month Friday, July 31st. Though real progress during the second half of this session has been hard to come by, senators took some steps last week that will make a difference.

LB 1053 a priority bill by the Health and Human Services Committee, which I am a member of, advanced on a 47-0 vote. This bill changes reimbursement rates for hospitals and nursing facilities. It also included a bill I introduced, LB 1043, that would change how nursing homes are placed into receivership by the state. Facilities are placed into receivership when they can no longer operate for any number of reasons, but often because of financial difficulty. This bill prioritizes patient safety by making sure that companies taking control of these facilities are held to higher standards than they were previously. Our office receives regular questions about supporting nursing homes in Legislative District 16 and I’m happy to have sponsored this bill.

Another bill I introduced, LB 1044, was included in a bill prioritized by Senator Bruce Bostelman of Legislative District 23. My portion of Senator Bostelman’s bill helped fix a problem that may have held up food for medical patients by clarifying that nutrition therapists may order patient diets with their own authority when working in consultation with physicians.