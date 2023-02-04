The 108th Legislature presents a new adventure for me after being elected Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee. Previously, I was chairman for the Business and Labor Committee so I have experience in leadership positions at the capitol. It was much more of a streamlined committee that only had 23 bills referenced to it last year. In comparison, the HHS Committee represents the Department of Health and Human Services, one of the largest agencies in state government.

As its chairman, I will be evaluating legislation that covers around 60 health-related boards and commissions. I am relying on my experience in the healthcare industry for the last 16 years and know that my personal philosophy will be essential in taking on this responsibility.

In preparation for this position, I started looking at the entire workforce structure of DHHS. The department employees around 5,000 people and uses a third of the state’s budget. In total, with federal funding, it has a budget of around six billion dollars. It is my intention to run the HHS Committee in a way that fosters a healthcare system that incorporates efficiency, empathy and effectiveness. I’ll be supportive of reducing burdensome and overbearing red tape that hinders the free market, protecting personal responsibility, prioritizing parental rights, and helping healthcare workers spend less time doing paperwork and more time in patient care.

Eight-six bills were assigned to the HHS Committee this session, encompassing a wide variety of topics. It is a unique committee because it deals with the most vulnerable populations of the state. Medicaid and all the regulations involving health care coverage is a main subject matter I will be working on.

Addressing Nebraska’s child welfare, aging services, developmental disability services, behavioral services, disease management and public health issues will keep me busy along with a long list of economic assistance programs. Agencies like SNAP, the ADC (Aid to Dependent Children) and heating or cooling assistance have been assigned to the HHS Committee and we will manage legislation regarding the licensing of health professions and health care facilities.

Because there are 86 bills, there will be 30 hearings spread out over the next two months. Remember, Nebraska prides itself in taking the time to hear public comments on every piece of legislation introduced. We also will have hearings on Legislative Resolutions that propose constitutional amendments and hearings to review around 30 appointments of DHHS directors and members to health-related boards. Thankfully, I am not alone in this.

Bryson Bartels is my new Research Analyst. After 22 years with DHHS, he brings a plethora of resources with him. My Legal Counsel from Business and Labor, Benson Wallace, followed me to the HHS Committee. We have worked together for two years already and I find his expertise in law crucial to understanding policies. Christina Campbell works as the Committee Clerk, running hearings and keeping all the paperwork organized. I will be depending on them throughout the year.

While I will work with senators and the lobby to pass legislation, constituent testimony remains a significant part of the committee process. If you have questions or comments, please contact Carson Clayton or Ellie Stangl in the District 16 office at (402) 471-2728 or email me at bhansen@leg.ne.gov. To follow along with the session, please visit nebraskalegislature.gov or you may watch the live stream when available at nebraskapublicmedia.org.