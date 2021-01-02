Nebraskans must continue support in the new year

In addition to providing much-needed support during hard times, these efforts strengthened existing community bonds and created new ties. We’ve learned firsthand this year that no person inhabits an island all their own. If one person is struggling, then the community follows suit. Positive connections breed positive actions that ripple through homes, neighborhoods, communities, states and even nations. That is a lesson we need to remember even after the pandemic’s hold relaxes. Once we can turn our focus away from short-term assistance, we can again realign our vision with a renewed passion for

As we enter 2021, we need to keep these examples prominent in our minds while planning future grants and assistance. We must continue to discuss the economic impacts of the pandemic on our communities, while empowering grant-making efforts that meet the needs of residents facing food, housing and employment insecurity. Through cooperatively lifting up our neighbors, we also bring them to the table for future community-building conversations. These mutually supportive connections will bolster our places, both in the short-term and for years to come. Transformative change is possible throughout Greater Nebraska so long as we nurture relationships within our communities. The next year may see an end to the pandemic, but the passion Nebraskans have for their hometowns must never cease.