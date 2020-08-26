Ricketts: A Big Deal for Nebraska

In addition to property tax relief, LB 1107 also makes important reforms to the state’s business tax incentive program. Reforming and renewing our tax incentives keeps Nebraska economically competitive. Unlike other state incentive programs, Nebraska’s tax incentives are performance-based. Tax benefits aren’t given in the hopes of future investment. They’re only earned by businesses that have already created verifiable jobs in the Cornhusker State. This feature ensures that incentives reward actual job creation in Nebraska. Action by Senators ensures that Nebraska will continue to have this important tool to help recruit great jobs to communities across our state.

Finally, LB 1107 supports Nebraska’s bid for a major project at UNMC in Omaha. Due to coronavirus, Nebraskans are more familiar than ever with the great work done at UNMC. UNMC is in the running for a huge federal investment in an academic medical facility that would put UNMC at the forefront of the United States’ strategic response to future pandemics and other public health hazards. Additionally, the project has the potential to create 8,700 great-paying jobs.