Ricketts: A successful session

Career Scholarships: Connecting the next generation of Nebraskans to great opportunities in our state is key to helping our kids make Nebraska their home. This year, the Legislature funded my proposal to invest in Nebraska Career Scholarships for students at our community colleges, state colleges, and university system. These scholarships will help to equip young Nebraskans to enter careers in fields with high-demand for new talent, such as engineering, healthcare, and IT. This adds to the pipeline we’ve been building to connect young Nebraskans with great-paying careers so that they can enjoy the Good Life. This pipeline starts in middle-school with the Developing Youth Talent Initiative, continues in high school career academies, and culminates in “earn-while-you-learn” apprenticeships in postsecondary education. Now, students will also have the opportunity to apply for a Career Scholarship as they prepare for to enter fields where our state has a workforce shortage.