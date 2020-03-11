Ricketts: Being the Best-Prepared State for COVID-19

Nebraska is blessed to have the world’s leading experts on infectious disease right here in our state at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC). UNMC is home to the only federally funded quarantine unit in the country. The Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at UNMC has a track record of successfully treating special pathogens—having played a leading role during the 2014 Ebola outbreak.

Currently, several travelers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are undergoing monitoring at UNMC. The CDC standard is to have two tests showing no illness, 24 hours apart, to make sure someone is fully healthy and ready for release from quarantine. In Nebraska, we’re going above and beyond the CDC guidelines. We’re doing three tests, 24 hours apart, before releasing anyone.

UNMC has begun a clinical trial for a vaccine to treat COVID-19. This is the first clinical trial in the United States to evaluate an experimental treatment. In the last week, the U.S. Congress passed a $8.3 billion appropriations bill to provide funding to combat coronavirus. These funds will enable us to ramp up efforts to keep people safe. Nebraskans can be confident that we have dedicated, proven leaders at the helm who specialize in keeping the public safe during this sort of public health threat.

Part of being prepared is being informed. I understand that many Nebraskans have questions and concerns about COVID-19. You can find reliable and useful information at www.cdc.gov/covid19 and dhhs.ne.gov/Coronavirus, as well as at www.facebook.com/NEDHHS. Helping Nebraskans understand how to stay healthy is the State’s top priority right now. As Nebraskans, we are in this together, and we all have a role to play. I hope you’ll proactively make preparations and practice good hygiene to help keep your community as healthy as possible.

Pete Ricketts is the governor of Nebraska.

