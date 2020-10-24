Ricketts: Changes to state's DHMs

Aside from the restrictions above, there are no other changes to the DHMs. This means that gyms, salons, and religious services—which are not defined as “gatherings” under the State’s DHMs—remain able to operate up to 100% occupancy. Even so, it’s extremely important for patrons of these establishments to practice social distancing or wear face coverings when possible.

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the state, we’ve launched a new campaign to encourage Nebraskans to stay committed to good health habits. We’re calling on all Nebraskans to Avoid the Three Cs: 1) crowded places, 2) close contacts, and 3) confined spaces. Avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain six-feet distance from others. Wear a mask or maintain six-feet distance when you’re with people outside of your household. Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

Our public health departments report that many of the new cases they’re tracing have come from informal gatherings in people’s homes. It’s important to remember that just because you’re well-acquainted with someone, does not mean they can’t transmit the virus to you. I encourage Nebraskans, even in private settings, to avoid the Three Cs.