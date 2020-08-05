Ricketts: Getting back to work

One great way our reemployment program at NDOL has been making a difference in people’s lives is through a partnership with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. For the past few years, these agencies have teamed up to help families who rely on food stamps find new opportunities that give them greater financial independence and flexibility. This initiative, called SNAP Next Step, provides families with employment services such as creating a virtual resume, preparing for a job interview, and helping participants enhance their skills. On average, participants who complete SNAP Next Step increase their income by about $1,200 a month or $14,500 per year! For example, Jenni was out of work when she enrolled in the program. SNAP Next Step helped her find full-time employment at an engineering firm. Her new monthly income is $2,284, eliminating her need for SNAP benefits.