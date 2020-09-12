Ricketts: Growing Opportunities for the Good Life

Nebraska ranks number one in the nation in employment rate among adults (ages 16 and older). We’re the only state where more than two-thirds of adults are actively working. Compared to the 67% of adults employed in Nebraska, only 52% of adults work in Arkansas and in New York.

While we’re doing comparatively well, there are still many Nebraskans who have lost work or seen their business, farm, or ranch endure financial hardship. The State put $85 million of the federal assistance we received from the Coronavirus Relief Fund into critical services such as food security, shelter, and behavioral health care. We allocated $330 million of additional funds to help businesses and livestock producers impacted by the pandemic. We also shored up our Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund to ensure our ability to provide benefits to Nebraskans who are out of work.

Last week, the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) announced that the State is applying for Lost Wage Assistance Funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This will allow NDOL to pay an additional $300 in weekly unemployment benefits to Nebraskans whose livelihood has been affected by the coronavirus. Qualified claimants will receive the benefits for the weeks ending August 1st, August 8th, and August 15th.