Ricketts: Made in Nebraska

Nebraska continues to be a desirable home for food manufacturers. In September, Scoular celebrated the grand opening of its $50-million Petsource facility in Seward to manufacture ingredients for pet food. Petsource is bringing 100 jobs to the Seward community and will be sourced with Nebraska beef, creating opportunities for our state’s ranchers. In South Sioux City last month, Ingredion cut ribbon on a 195,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. The former soy processing plant will be used to extract proteins from peas to make wellness ingredients. Additionally, Hormel Foods has announced that it will open a new manufacturing plant in Papillion, bringing 200 jobs to the area. In August, Vireo broke ground on a $15-million facility in Plattsmouth that will create up to 200 jobs in Cass County. Vireo has had great success commercializing inventions and technologies developed at UNMC. Its manufacturing expertise is helping turn Nebraska brainpower into immune support supplements.

Nebraska’s manufacturers are even helping to take space exploration to new heights. Royal Engineered Composites in Minden is supporting NASA’s Mars 2020 mission, which began on July 30th. As part of the mission, NASA is scheduled to land a rover on Mars in February 2021. Royal Engineered Composites is manufacturing components for NASA’s Atlas V rocket to keep the payload cool on the launch platform.